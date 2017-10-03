Are you interested in protecting your digital identity? Doing so not only provides a layer of protection from online harassment, but also promotes positive data practices. To do so, visit the Center for Solutions to Online Violence and follow their guide on locking down your digital identity. Some helpful tips they recommend include the following:
This simple step will make it much more challenging for anyone to log-into your accounts. This also is a great way to ensure that your account is not accessible on devices where you have logged in previously (just make sure you always log out of your accounts!)
Another great tip is to assess what information is freely available about you online:
If you are interested in using the programs listed above, you can visit them at Pipl, Zaba, and Spokeo. Although these tools cannot remove all information that is available about you from the web, they can give you a better idea of what information is available and give you strategies for limiting its pervasiveness.
