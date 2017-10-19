The library subscribes to streaming video collections that provide Trinity College users access to a variety of films. Two of the larger collections are Kanopy and Films on Demand. Both collections allow users to create clips or shorter segments of films and link to or embed them into Websites such as Moodle.

Kanopy is a rich archive of feature films and documentaries from well-known producers and indie filmmakers, including the Criterion Collection. Kanopy provides instructions for creating clips on this page, and allows you to embed clips, playlists, and/or entire films into Moodle. You can also simply grab the direct link to the playlist, instead of embedding.

Films on Demand is a collection of documentaries on a variety of topics, ranging from modern healthcare policy debates to art to archival newsreel video. Easy steps to create custom segments are found on this page. Like Kanopy, playlists and segments can be embedded into Moodle.

If you have any questions about these collections or using them in class or in Moodle, please get in touch with Amy Harrell, Educational Technology Librarian, amy.harrell@trincoll.edu