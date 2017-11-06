In the Spring of 2017 The Community Learning Initiative offered a workshop on digital storytelling for community learning which was facilitated by Brianna Derr, Digital Pedagogy & Scholarship Specialist for Video at Bucknell University. Brianna’s Digital Flavor site contains a wealth of information on digital storytelling projects including example projects, assignments, syllabi and many other resources.

The site provides details on many assignments and types of projects including documentary film, ethnography, podcasts, digital essay and more.

Some of the resources you may find useful for planning your project include:

Some examples of the Trinity College projects presented include:

Course: History 260: The Struggle for Civil Rights (Instructor: Cheryl Greenberg)

Project: Mapping the civil rights movement in Marks, Mississippi

Key Concept: Empower student engagement through a visual historical narrative

Presenter: Cheryl Cape, Educational Technology

Course: Art History 227: Public Art (Instructor: Alden Gordon)

Project: Documentation of public art and curation of thematic walking tours in Hartford

Key Concept: Transform student research into a “public good”

Presenter: Sue Denning, Educational Technology

Course: Data Visualization internship seminar, http://commons.trincoll.edu/dataviz

Project: Data Visualization for All, free online book and course, http://DataVizForAll.org

Key Concept: Tell your story on the web with free and easy-to-learn chart and map tools

Presenter: Jack Dougherty, Educational Studies

Course: Psychology 339: Developmental Psychopathology (Instructor: Molly Helt)

Project: Digital Public Service Announcements (PSA) to deliver a “core message”, Bullying PSA

Key Concept: Use multimedia to deliver stories with an impact

Presenters: David Tatem, Educational Technology, and Shannon McAvoy, ’16 and Danielle Rock, ‘16

As always the Educational Technology staff would be happy to work with you in developing and implementing a project with your students so come to us with your ideas and let’s collaborate!