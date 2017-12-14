Are you using Moodle to calculate grades for your class? Do you want to adjust (or curve) a quiz or assignment score after everything has been graded?

This is easy to do in Moodle, but you need to know the settings. First, for grade items added manually, navigate to the settings for the grade item by first going to Gradebook Setup under Course Administration. Under the column labelled ‘Actions,’ select ‘Edit Settings’ in the row of the grade item that you want to change. For Moodle activities, such as assignments, navigate from within the course to the Edit settings page under ‘Assignment Administration.’

Let’s say that you want to adjust the maximum number of points on a 100 point quiz down to 95 (which would raise the percentage scores for each student). On the Grade item screen, you will see a notice that grades have been awarded, so in order to change the maximum grade, you must choose whether to rescale the grades.

The ‘Rescale existing grades’ setting has two options – Yes or No. Selecting Yes means that the existing grades will be rescaled so that the percentage grades remains the same. Selecting No means that the percentage will be recalculated to reflect the new maximum – which is what you want. After you set ‘Rescale existing grades’ to No, the maximum grade box will be activated, and you will be able to enter in a new value. Click on ‘Save changes’ at the bottom of the screen, and you are all done.

If you have any additional questions about the Moodle Gradebook, contact your Instructional Technologist!