The Digital Scholarship Studio is now open! Located directly above Peter B’s in the library, this suite includes a 30-person classroom, a digital scholarship space, a one-button recording studio, a digitization lab, and two conference rooms.

We are excited that this space will help us scale up our digital scholarship offerings by providing a space for classes, workshops, and research. With the support of the Andrew W. Mellon grant, we also plan to offer funding for faculty to develop their use of digital tools in research and pedagogy as well as for training opportunities such as DHSI and HILT.

We look forward to collaborating with you on these and other ventures in the years ahead!