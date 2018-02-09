This video documents how Dr. Chris Swart, a faculty member in Neuroscience, used $60 webcams to teach an advanced exercise in his neuroethology lab, NESC-362, Fall Semester 2017.
Not only does the video highlight how low-cost technology can be used effectively in an advanced science lab, but it also showcases the video production skills of the Student Technology Assistants in the Center for Educational Technology. The students did all the work to create this video, which started from filming the lab session and finished with audio and video editing in Adobe Premier.
Interested in learning more about the STA program or how to create your own videos? Contact your Instructional Technologist!
