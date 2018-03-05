To celebrate Women’s History Month at Trinity College, Information Services is excited to host a FEMBOT Wikipedia Edit-a-thon on March 6th from 12:00pm-2:30pm! The event will take place in the Library and Information Technology Center’s new Digital Scholarship Studio, which is located in room 182, directly above Peter B’s coffee shop.

The goal of this event is to bring attention to the many contributions made by women that have significant influence on our culture. This year’s event will focus on including women of color, trans, and/or non-conforming people and related organizations and ideas into Wikipedia. You can view some of the topics for this year’s event here.

Please join us us for the event and/or extend the invite to friends and colleagues! Feel free to stop by for a few minutes or to stay for the entirety of the event. Pizza will be served. Feel free to contact Christina Boyles (christina.boyles[at]trincoll[dot]edu) or Erin Valentino (erin.valentino[at]trincoll[dot]edu) with questions. We look forward to seeing you there!