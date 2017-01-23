How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Terminal

Given that most of you will access ROS through the terminal (the -X next to ssh indicates that you can try to run GUI tools, but the speed is excessively slow), here are some terminal commands and tools that will make working in the terminal a lot easier.
tmux
Tmux is a terminal multiplexer, which means that you can run multiple terminal shells in one window. Type tmux into the terminal, and it should take you a nearly identical terminal window.
Commands are
- Ctrl-b + % – Split the terminal vertically into two panes
- Ctrl-b + ” – Split the terminal horizontally into two panes
- Ctrl-b (with continued press) + arrow_key – Resize the pane
- Ctrl-b + arrow_key – Change pane selection
- Ctrl-b + x – terminal the current selected pane
- Ctrl-b + [ – Read mode (ESC and move cursor to escape)
vim (or nano)
some_command >file.log 2>&1
Run a command in the background:
some_command &
Move out of current folder
cd ..
Run a command every terminal launch
Modify ~/.bashrc (e.g. vim ~/.bashrc) and put commands at the bottom
ROS commands
roscd <package_name> <folder_name>
rosed <pacakge_name> <file_name> – Opens file for editing