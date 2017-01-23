How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Terminal

Given that most of you will access ROS through the terminal (the -X next to ssh indicates that you can try to run GUI tools, but the speed is excessively slow), here are some terminal commands and tools that will make working in the terminal a lot easier.

tmux

Tmux is a terminal multiplexer, which means that you can run multiple terminal shells in one window. Type tmux into the terminal, and it should take you a nearly identical terminal window.

Commands are

Ctrl-b + % – Split the terminal vertically into two panes

Ctrl-b + ” – Split the terminal horizontally into two panes

Ctrl-b (with continued press) + arrow_key – Resize the pane

Ctrl-b + arrow_key – Change pane selection

Ctrl-b + x – terminal the current selected pane

Ctrl-b + [ – Read mode (ESC and move cursor to escape)

vim (or nano)

Vim is a text editor that requires the users to use key commands. You could either type vimtutor for practice (which will take about 10 minutes), or google for basic vim commands. You only really use ~10 commands, so I think it’s worth learning vim.

terminal commands