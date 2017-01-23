How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Terminal

Given that most of you will access ROS through the terminal (the -X next to ssh indicates that you can try to run GUI tools, but the speed is excessively slow), here are some terminal commands and tools that will make working in the terminal a lot easier.

tmux 

Tmux is a terminal multiplexer, which means that you can run multiple terminal shells in one window. Type tmux into the terminal, and it should take you a nearly identical terminal window.

Commands are

  • Ctrl-b + % – Split the terminal vertically into two panes
  • Ctrl-b + ” – Split the terminal horizontally into two panes
  • Ctrl-b (with continued press) + arrow_key – Resize the pane
  • Ctrl-b + arrow_key – Change pane selection
  • Ctrl-b + x – terminal the current selected pane
  • Ctrl-b + [ – Read mode (ESC and move cursor to escape)

vim (or nano)

Vim is a text editor that requires the users to use key commands. You could either type vimtutor for practice (which will take about 10 minutes), or google for basic vim commands. You only really use ~10 commands, so I think it’s worth learning vim.
terminal commands
To redirect the terminal output to a file (so you can read the error output)

some_command >file.log 2>&1

Run a command in the background:

some_command &

Move out of current folder

cd ..

Run a command every terminal launch

Modify ~/.bashrc (e.g. vim ~/.bashrc) and put commands at the bottom

ROS commands

roscd <package_name> <folder_name>

rosed <pacakge_name> <file_name> – Opens file for editing

 

 

