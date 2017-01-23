Independently Learning ROS

For people who wants to get ahead on the Independent Study (be independent, in others words), I would recommend that you cover two texts simultaneously:

Lentin Joseph’s Mastering ROS and

Gentle Intro to ROS by Jason M. O’Kane.

Mastering ROS covers the practical applications of ROS (essentially building the same differential-drive (two motorized wheel) robot), and Gentle Intro to ROS covers the technical details of ROS.

Going through the applications and occasionally looking at the technical details of ROS is, I think, the way to go.