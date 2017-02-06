Intricacies with C++ and C++ OOP – Week 3

Note: Both C++ and OOP in C++ are enormous topics, so the mechanisms/concepts discussed here will be a small, limited subset of the subject. Also, general programming/OOP concepts are not addressed.

General Intricacies of C++

C++ is wholly compatible with C, which means that you can compile and run C programs as C++ programs, with some changes with the library/header names. The C libraries in C++ are prefixed with c, i.e. the string.h is cstring in C++.

is in C++. Previously considered “lacking” in conveniences previously, C++ had “recently” (2014) gone through a major standard change called C++11. Features added are.. Standard Template Library (often abbreviated STL). STL allows for a generic (supporting multiple classes) data structure like vectors (which are arrays (linked-list implementation) with dynamic (changeable) size), queues, stacks, etc. STL uses things like: Iterators (essentially indexes) auto (deduces type, often used for iterators due to their long name), e.g. auto i = numVector.begin(); assigns the iterator type to i. Templates are often specified like template <classname T>. So, if you see a function specified with such brackets, you can infer that the function is designed to be used with multiple classes. There is now nullptr to indicate null pointers ( NULL is known to cause issues in error handling)

Nor do C++ have many of the practical features implemented, so many/most C++ programmers complement the language with a library called Boost, which provides features for Serialization, I/O streams (often used for parsing input/data), and Math.

C++ print to standard out using std::cout << "string" << endl; and standard error std::cerr << "string" << endl; , eschewing commonly used print statement.

and standard error , eschewing commonly used print statement. Like C, the default in C++ is that values passed into functions are copied , rather than via reference like Java – which can cause performance issues. That is the reason why so many functions have & notation next to the parameters, indicating that the parameters are passed via “reference”, or more accurately, via pointers (unfortunately, I can’t go into pointers here).

You can have default arguments/paramters in C++.

C++ have no garbage collection, which means that you have to destroy everything that has been created dynamically with the new operator with delete . Use of C’s malloc and free is discouraged.

OOP intricacies with C++

C++ is more flexible with overriding things in classes in general, allowing the overriding of things operators (+, <<), destructors (things that destroy class constructor).

C++ have something called namespaces (which is also used in ROS) to organize things variables and functions without the structure of a class. Namespaces are used to remediate the problem of global variables. Global variables are evil , as you could unintentionally call global variables from other places of the project without knowing – i.e. if you declare a global variable with a generic name of speed, the variable can now be used/changed everywhere. Alternatives to global variables are enums. Namespaces are called name::variable and declared namespace name { auto variable = 0; } Class functions and variables, too, are called as class::variable.

(which is also used in ROS) to organize things variables and functions without the structure of a class. You indicate public, protected, private parts of class using notations public:, private:, protected:

Objects/Instances of the class will be destroyed once the scope of the instance is exited, e.g. with void init() { Dog d = Dog(); }, Dog d will be destroyed once init function ends. You can avoid this using the new operator discussed earlier.

Feel free to inform me if there is any part of C++ code that is confusing – I’ll add onto the list.