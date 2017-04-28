ROS Arduino Serial

Please refer to this tutorial of the ultrasound sensor HC-SR04.

Ultrasound sensors measures distance by sending sound waves against objects in front of it and receiving the echos (so it doesn’t work well against objects that absorb sound, e.g. furs).

This code runs in the Arduino, and communicates the message serially through the USB cable to the roscore on the laptop.

#define trigPin 12 #define echoPin 13 // 12 and 13 refers to the pin numbers on Arduino // You can choose to use any pins on the Arduino for digital // signal read and write (which sensor uses) #include <ros.h> #include <std_msgs/Int16.h> ros::NodeHandle nh; std_msgs::Int16 int_msg; ros::Publisher arduino("distance", &int_msg); // Standard ROS node intialization void setup() { // Setup code runs only once //Serial.begin (9600); // You can choose to see output on a serial monitor // on the computer // But from what I found, Arduino can't seem to maintain // both serial communication to ROS and serial monitor pinMode(trigPin, OUTPUT); // marking pins to be read and write pinMode(echoPin, INPUT); nh.initNode(); nh.advertise(arduino); }

void loop() { // This part of the code runs repeatedly long duration; int distance; digitalWrite(trigPin, LOW); // This is just setup code delayMicroseconds(2); // So that ultrasound sensor would digitalWrite(trigPin, HIGH);// start reading delayMicroseconds(10); digitalWrite(trigPin, LOW); duration = pulseIn(echoPin, HIGH); // The data coming in from ultrasound sensor is just // digital data (0, 1), but it signifies distance data // (0 ~ 200) by sending "pulses" of certain length distance = (duration/2) / 29.1; int_msg.data = distance; if (distance >= 2000 ) { //Serial.println("Out of range"); } else { //Serial.print(distance); //Serial.println(" cm"); arduino.publish(&int_msg); nh.spinOnce(); // Standard publish routine for ROS } delay(500); // Wait 500 ms before running again } ~