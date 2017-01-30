ROS Workspace and Packages – Week II

Refer to: Martinez’s Learning ROS Chap. 2, Gentle Intro to ROS 2.4 ~ 4

The distributed nature of ROS development (allowing different developers to contribute to ROS) required ROS to adapt to an effective package system. Without such system, the difficulty involved with integration and compilation of external code would have prevented ROS from taking off.

Accordingly, ROS has a convenient (relatively) package system called Catkin, and ROS’s promotion of Github allows for an easy integration with the external code. Catkin is a variant of the Makefile system – a program/format that automates a large part of the compiling task. With Catkin and Make systems, you just need to specify the C++/Python files with the respective libraries in text files called CMakeLists.txt and package.xml, which are in each ROS packages.

ROS packages, each represented by the folders in Catkin Workspace (catkin_ws), contains the compiling instructions (the two text files above), as well as the source files of the package. Furthermore, they could contain msg files (for specifying topic), launch files (files that can be used to launch multiple programs at once), and so on – containing every code or configuration that is needed to do a specific task. Given that ROS packages largely exist for organization purposes, it is considered good practice to only specify one function to each of the packages.

With all the files set up in the packages, the typical workflow goes as follows:

First, I type out the program in C++ or Python and place it in the correct folder (src for C++, scripts for Python is recommended). I specify the files and the libraries they need in CMakeLists.txt so that Catkin system may find them and compile/turn files executable. In the catkin_ws folder, I run source devel/setup.bash , which sets up the Catkin system so that it may be able to detect all the packages. I run catkin_make in the catkin_ws folder – which causes the Catkin system to start compiling all the packages in the src directory of catkin_ws. Also, msg and srv files are made into C++ header files, allowing you to import the topic messages into the program. The compiled programs (if compilation was successful) end up in the build directory, able to be executed via rosrun <package_name> <file_name>.

Do read Martinez’s Learning ROS Chapter 2 – it has a detailed information about ROS package system.

Task: Download turtle_sim package and make a publisher that makes the turtle move in circles.