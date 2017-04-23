Setting up ROS client over network

Client code

#!/usr/bin/env python

from service_tutorial.srv import *
import rospy
import sys

def concat_things_client(string1, string2, num1, num2):
 rospy.wait_for_service('concat_things')
 try:
   concat_things = rospy.ServiceProxy('concat_things',   ConcatThings)
   resp = concat_things(string1, string2, num1, num2)
   return resp.result
 except rospy.ServiceException, e:
   print "Service call failed: %s" % e

if __name__ == "__main__":
 if len(sys.argv) == 5:
   string1 = sys.argv[1]
   string2 = sys.argv[2]
   num1 = int(sys.argv[3])
   num2 = int(sys.argv[4])
 else:
   print "Please provide all args"
   sys.exit(1)
   print "Requesting service"
   print "%s" % concat_things_client(string1, string2, num1, num2)

/etc/hosts on the client

127.0.0.1 localhost comp1
127.0.1.1 guest
10.99.0.12 server

# The following lines are desirable for IPv6 capable hosts
::1 localhost ip6-localhost ip6-loopback
ff02::1 ip6-allnodes
ff02::2 ip6-allrouters

127.0.0.1 vultr.guest
::1 vultr.guest

/etc/hosts on the server

127.0.0.1 localhost server
127.0.1.1 guest
10.99.0.10 comp1
10.99.0.11 comp2

# The following lines are desirable for IPv6 capable hosts
::1 localhost ip6-localhost ip6-loopback
ff02::1 ip6-allnodes
ff02::2 ip6-allrouters
#!/usr/bin/env python

from service_tutorial.srv import *
import rospy
import sys

Commands to debug

Are all the network ports necessary to communicate open?

On server – netcat -l 1234 : echo all things received from port 1234

On client – netcat server 1234 : send input to server through port 1234

Can I connect to ROS core through network?

Try running ROS commands, like rostopic

Am I even connected to the server?

ping server

Is the service available?

rossrv list

Is my environmental variables set to what I think they should be?

echo $ROS_MASTER_URI or ${Environmental variable name}

What is my IP?

ifconfig and check under wlan0 and wlan1.

