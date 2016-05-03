Rowing Finishes 5th in NERC

ELIZABETH CAPORALE ’16

STAFF WRITER

The Trinity College Men’s and Women’s’ Rowing teams will finish their seasons within the month, and what a ride it has been. Both teams have endured extremely long seasons, racing in both the fall and spring, with an intense winter training regimen to bridge the gap between the two. The men recently competed in their penultimate race on Apr. 30 at the New England Rowing Championships in Worcester, Mass. Out of the sixteen teams competing, the Bantams placed fifth overall, competing against perennial powerhouses like URI and Bates College. The women performed even better at the New England Championship Regatta, placing fifth out of seventeen teams .

Highlights for the men include the Varsity Eight, who finished second in Heat 2 and 5th in the Grand Finals with a time of 6:16.02. Men’s Second Varsity Eight performed even better, placing 3rd in their Grand Finals with 6:22.119. The Women’s Varsity Eight performed well in their heat by placing first and placed 5th in Grand Finals at 7:00.501. The Women’s Third Varsity Eight/ V8 petite both placed well, getting 2nd (6:36.140) and 1st (7:42.268) place respectively.

The men have one final race to prove themselves as worthy competitors to the national rowing community. Less than a week from now, the Bantams will race in Worcester once again in the ECAC National Invitational Regatta. The women have two regattas left: the first they will share with the men in the ECAC National Invitational Regatta on Sunday, May 8th. The women will finish off their season soon after when they head to Gold River, California to compete in the NCAA DIII Championship Regatta. This final event will take place May 27-28.