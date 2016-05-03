Women’s Lacrosse Crushes Williams: The No. 1 Bantams head to the NESCAC Semifinals

JUSTIN FORTIER ’18

SPORTS EDITOR

The top-seeded Bantams outscored the No. 8 seeded Williams College Ephs 18-4 on Saturday, Apr. 30 in the Women’s Lacrosse New England Small College Athletic Conference Quarterfinals matchup in Hartford. Trinity’s record rose to 14-2 overall while Williams closed out its season with a 5-11 record.

The break away goal came from Abby McInerney ’18 who ruptured a 3-3 tie with over 12 minutes to play in the first half. Following this score, the Bantams outpaced the Ephs 14-1 in the remaining minutes. Co-captain Martha Griffin ’16 and Allie Barrett ’16 put the ball in the back of the Williams net four times a piece, while McInerney scored three goals. Griffin added two assists as did Georgia Mergner ’18, who has returned this spring after a season ending ligament injury in 2015. Clare Lyne ’17 won eight draw controls to lead all players on both ides of the pitch. Trinity forced 21 Eph sturnovers on the afternoon. Trinity outshot Williams, 31-11. Williams senior Alyssa Maddalone scored twice for the Ephs.

Griffin struck first for Trinity, followed by a Williams goal from Maddalone between two of McInerney’s three points to give Trinity an early 3-1 advantage. Williams tied things at three with back-to-back goals by senior Anne Rehfuss and junior Jenna Chodos. Trinty then dominated the rest of the game after McInerney broke the tie. Kiley Coffey ’18, Griffin, and Karly Simpson ’17 built upon the lead to put Trinity ahead 7-3. Williams starting goalie Margaret Draper was no match for Trinity, Barrett scored twice in the last minute of the half to push the Trinity side six points over Williams.

Trinity scored six unanswered goals to establish a commanding 15-3 lead in the second half. After the streak, William’s Maddalone would score the final goal for her side. In the Bantam’s opening run, Lyne scored once, Simpson and Coffey each notched their second goals of the game, Griffin found the back of the net twice, and Barrett scored on an assist from Nicole Stauffer ’17. Barrett and Lyne both scored once more with under ten minutes to play. Jennifer Cook ’19 scored her second career goal on an assist from Griffin to draw the 18-goal game to a close for Trinity.

The Bantams will host for the remainder of the NESCAC Championship Tournament. Trinity will face the No. 5 seeded Bates Bobcats while No. 2 seed Middlebury will play No. 3 seed Amherst in the other semifinal match-up.