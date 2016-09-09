Trinity Vehicles Burglarized, Vandalized

The following email was sent Sept. 9 at 3:14pm.

To the Trinity Campus Community:

Campus Safety is writing to inform you of several incidents involving parked motor vehicles that have occurred over the last two days.

On Thursday, September 8, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Campus Safety responded to a call of suspicious activity on Crescent Street. Officers found a vehicle that had been entered and observed that the owner’s manual had been removed from the vehicle; the owner’s manual was found discarded nearby. The Hartford Police Department responded to this incident and located several juvenile suspects.

On Friday, September 9, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Campus Safety officers observed a car parked in the 76 Vernon Street parking lot with a door and the trunk left open. The officers observed that the vehicle had been rifled through, although it appeared that nothing was taken. Later, Campus Safety was contacted by a student, who reported that he discovered that his vehicle, parked overnight in the St. Anthony Hall parking lot at Summit Street and Allen Place had a smashed rear passenger window and a small amount of U.S. currency had been taken. At about the same time, a second student reported that his vehicle was stolen overnight from the Alpha Delta Phi parking lot on Vernon Street.

Campus Safety and the Hartford Police Department are investigating these incidents. HPD has reported that in recent weeks the city and surrounding towns have seen an increase in theft of personal property from motor vehicles and motor vehicle thefts and they are working to identify those responsible.

Campus Safety would like to thank those who quickly notified the department and brought these incidents to our attention.

Here are some tips to help reduce the chance of your vehicle being broken into or stolen:

Do not leave valuables in the passenger compartment of the vehicle

Place items of value that can’t be taken with you in the trunk of the car, out of sight

Remove any indication that there may be valuables inside the car (phone chargers, GPS and cell phone mounts, etc.)

Lock the vehicle’s doors and close all windows

Park in busy, well-lit areas

Don’t leave keys or key fobs in the vehicle

As a general reminder, please contact Campus Safety if you observe any suspicious behavior. Please alert Campus Safety immediately if you are the victim or a witness of a crime; note the location of yellow emergency phones throughout campus and use them to be immediately connected with Campus Safety. You may also call the Campus Safety emergency line at (860) 297-2222.

