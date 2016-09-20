Barnyard’s Welcome Back Concert Stars Shorey ’17

By Annelise Gilbert ’17

Editor-in-Chief

This past Friday, EAC Barnyard hosted its annual Welcome Back Concert from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on the Main Quad. Taking advantage of Trinity’s talented student body, the two headliners were Devin Shorey ’17 and Brian Kelley ’17. The Tripod sat down with Shorey to learn more about his artistic roots and what led to some of his remixes having over 45,000 plays on SoundCloud.

When asked about his early musical influences, Shorey said, “I was really inspired by hip-hop producers J Dilla and DJ Premier in high school and began to make hip-hop music. When I got to Trinity I decided to start learning how to make EDM [electronic dance music] music. I was very inspired at the time by Viceroy and Kygo.”

At Trinity, his passion and talent grew. “I’ve only been making EDM and house music since the spring of my freshman year,” said Shorey. Even though he only started making EDM in the last three years, his SoundCloud accounts (@DevinShorey and @DevinShorey-Official) have had much success. The accounts combined boast over 900 followers, 2,000 likes, and 90,000 plays. His music is always evolving. He has transitioned from making tropical house music to now experimenting with a genre called “future bass.”

Shorey explained his music making method, “usually I start with finding the key and chords of the song, if it’s a remix, and a lot of trial and error goes into to seeing what works. A lot of the work actually stems from the engineering side and making sure your instruments sound as full as they can. I still have a lot of trouble with mixing and mastering the songs.”

Shorey’s continuous learning process of making music has been highlighted by some great performances. When we asked about his favorite experiences he said, “getting to open for Young Bombs last year was one of the most fun times I’ve had playing music. Also getting to ‘open’ for Kygo with Bkaye my sophomore year was awesome even though our set got cut short.”