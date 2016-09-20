Five New Trustees Appointed to Board in August 2016

GILLIAN REINHARD ’20

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

The Trinity College Board of Trustees provides consistent leadership to lead Trinity College through the school year and guide the community. The Trustees, a group of 35 dedicated leaders, are chosen based on their support of the College, their skills and the diversity they offer. In August 2016, President Berger-Sweeney appointed five new members to the Board, representing a wide array of experiences and roles within the community.

The first new trustee is Scott C. Butera ’88 P ’18, P ’20, serves as the commissioner of the Arena Football League and the CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. At Trinity, Butera was a member of the football team and obtained a B.A. in Economics in 1988. After graduating, he pursued an M.B.A. at the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and entered a career of investment banking at companies such as Credit Suisse First Boston, Smith Barney and UBS Investment Bank. Additionally, Butera served as CEO of Tropicana Entertainment, COO of the Cosmopolitan Resort and Casino, and president, COO, and Executive Vice President of Trump Entertainment Resorts, Inc. An active member of the Trinity community, Butera will undoubtedly play an important role in the College’s continued success.

Steven A. Elmendorf ’82 graduated from Trinity with a B.A. in History. With an extensive political career in Washington, D.C., Elmendorf served as Chief of Staff to House Democratic Leader Dick Gephardt and additionally worked as a senior campaign adviser to Gephardt, John Kerry, and Hillary Clinton. Elmendorf has appeared as a commentator on CNN, Fox News and CNBC and is also distinguished as a national leader for LGBT rights. He is the co-founder of the consulting firm Subject Matter. As a member of the Board of Trustees, Elmendorf adds another title to his involvement at Trinity, which includes being a past member of the Board of Fellows as well as a guest lecturer.

Elizabeth “Liz” Elting ’87 graduated Trinity College with a B.A. in French and Spanish. After earning an M.B.A. from New York University, she pursued a career in foreign languages by working in sales and production at Euramerica. Later, Elting became to co-founder and co-CEO of TransPerfect, the world’s largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions for global business. She is regularly profiled in news outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Huffington Post. Elting is also the recipient of accolades including “Woman of the Year” by American Express and Entrepreneur Magazine, the “Distinguished Alumnae” Award from New York University and Forbes’ Top 50 American Self-Made Women. Elting is from a family of Trinity alumni, is a member of the Trinity’s Women’s Leadership Council, the Founder’s Council and was awarded the College’s Alumni Medal for Excellence in 2007. In her new role with the Board of Trustees, Elting continues to give back to the community.

Pamela D. McKoin P ’15 became involved in Trinity as a parent. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Real Estate, McKoin has over thirty years of experience in real estate and business development. Currently, she serves as Vice President of Business Development at Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers. The company, headquartered in Hartford, is one of the world’s largest real estate investment managers. At Cornerstone, McKoin helps to market the firm’s services to the public, works with foundations and endowments, and handles consultant relations. Before working with Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers, McKoin worked for Spaulding & Slye Real Estate Developers, the City of New York’s Economic Development Corporation, and Clarion Partners, as well as her own firm, Mac Development Company. McKoin is actively involved in the Hartford community through the Executive Committee of Reach Prep’s board, as an officer of the Board of Trustees of the Amistad Center for Art and Culture in Hartford, and on the Advisory Committee for the Urban League of Southern Connecticut.

Richard W. Wagner ’83, P ’18, graduated from Trinity with a B.S. in Biochemistry. After Trinity, Wagner obtained a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Brown University and was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania. He then began an over 25-year career in science and management, that included Praecis Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Science. Wagner began his own company in small molecule drug discovery, X-Chem, Inc., a groundbreaking platform for recording synthetic history of molecules. He has pioneered research in immuneoncology and therapeutics in fibrosis and cancer. Wagner remains an active participant in the Trinity community as a former member of the Board of Fellows, and as a parent of a current Trinity student, he now adds the Board of Trustees to his involvement.

The Trinity College Board of Trustees serve due to their desire to help Trinity reach its full potential. The recently selected members are just five examples of the dedication, passion and skillset of the Board and will undeniably provide an important impact on the Trinity community