Trinity College playing host to the Squash Pan-Am Games

Trinity College squash is one of the most prolific collegiate athletics programs in the world. The men’s program has won 15 of the last 18 Potter Cups under the direction of head coach Paul Assaiante, while the women’s team has captured three of the last 15 Howe Cups under Wendy Bartlett, most recently in 2014.

This week, it’s not a championship that brings Trinity College squash to the forefront, but something with a more global impact. For the first time in its 24-year history, the Pan American Squash Championships will be hosted in the United States, at none other than the home of the most successful squash program over the past two decades.

The Kellner Center will play host to over 100 of the western hemisphere’s greatest squash players, nine of which have dawned the Bantam blue and gold. On the men’s side, 2016 team captain Juan Vargas ’16 returns to the third floor of the Ferris Athletic Center, only this time he will be sporting Colombia gear, while current assistant coach Chris Binnie ’12 swaps the Bantam polo for the yellow and green of Jamaica. Current sophomore Nku Patrick ’19 will play for Trinidad.

The women’s draw features six former Bantams. Catalina Pelaez ’14 joins Vargas representing Colombia, Nayelly Hernandez ’10 plays for Mexico, and Fernanda Rocha ’07 for Argentina. The remaining three is a trio from El Salvador, featuring Pamela Larromana ’12, and sisters Andrea ’12 and Alexia Echeverria ’17.

“It’s an honor to be playing for El Salvador, and especially with my sister. I’m excited to be playing doubles with her and hopefully getting a medal,” said Alexia, the younger of the two Echeverria sisters. “It’s also great that the three of us playing for El Salvador have been students at Trinity and played for the team in previous years. A lot of Trinity alumni are participating so everyone is excited that the U.S. is hosting this event for the first time.”

The face of Trinity squash, Head Coach Paul Assaiante, leads the American squad, who led the medal count, with six, at the 2015 Games in Toronto, Canada. The other countries competing include: Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Trinidad.

The Opening Ceremonies of the games took place on Sunday, September 18th, in the Oosting Gymnasium. Competition began on the morning of the 18th and will take place throughout the week until Saturday, September 24th. Seven gold medals are up for grabs in men’s and women’s singles, men and women’s doubles, mixed doubles, and men and women’s team events.