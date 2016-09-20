Trinity Football Looking to Regain the Title for the First Time in Four Years

The Trinity College football team comes into the 2016 season with high expectations. With last year’s second place finish, it got them back on track after two fourth place finishes in the prior years. Second place isn’t an option this year though, 8-0 is the only acceptable outcome for the 2016 season, according to senior captain Spencer Donahue ’17. Without an 8-0 and first place finish, this year’s senior class would be the first since 2002 to end their careers without a ring.

Captain Paul McCarthy ’16 said his team, “The talent is unquestioned, we have the best in the league, it’s going to come down to hard work and discipline to reach 8-0.” McCarthy is a returning all-league player leading the defensive side this year.

McCarthy and Donahue look to lead the helm of a dominant defense, which includes All- NESCAC players Yosa Nosamiefan ’17, Liam Kenneally ’18 and Matt D’Andrea ’17, with other returning veterans Patrick Dorsey ’17 and Shane Libby ’19. Air Force Academy transfer Henderson Watkins ’17 looks to fill the other starting linebacker spot after being hampered with injuries in 2015.

On the offensive side, a group that averaged 26 points per game last season comes back with nine out of 11 starters. Last season’s NESCAC Rookie of the Year, Max Chipouras ’19, looks to have another dominant season behind an offensive line which returns three starters. While the line will need to fill the void left by All-NESCAC standout Matthew Porter ’16, All-NESCAC tackle Chris Simmons ’18, and guards Joe Farrah ’17 and Angel Tejada ’17 return to the front.

The skill group will feature the same weapons that it did a year ago with Sonny Puzzo ’18 running the show at quarterback. All-NESCAC receiver Bryan Vieira ’18 and All-NESCAC returner/receiver Darrien Myers ’17 look to provide the offense with explosive plays. Veteran Nick Gaynor ’17 returns to receiver after a year of playing running back, and Matthew Hirshman ’18 and Cliff David ’18 also return to the lineup.

With the preseason coming to a close, the Bantams are looking to break in the new field turf at Jessee-Miller Field with a strong statement win against the Bates Bobcats at home September 24th.