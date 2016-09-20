Trinity Rowing Collaborates With Local Nonprofit

On Sunday Oct. 2, the Trinity College Men and Women’s Rowing Teams will partner with the CT Fund for the Environment (CFE) in a fundraising event entitled “Row for the River.” The goal of the event is to raise donations, awareness and support for maintaining the health and preserving the natural ecosystem of the Connecticut River.

“We are on the Connecticut River every day for practice, so this event is very close to home,” said Nadine Taghian ’17, who has been a member of Trinity Women’s Rowing since her freshman fall, “We want to take care of it, just like facilities would maintain the grass on a sports field.”

The fundraiser coincides with the Head of the Riverfront Regatta at Riverside Park, where Trinity will race in head-style competition. Both teams had successful 2015-16 seasons with Trinity winning fourth in the Combined Overall Points Trophy title in the ECAC National Invitational Rowing Championship Regatta last spring with 84 points between the men’s and women’s programs.

The fundraiser is open to everyone, from experienced rowers to landlubbers. Other Trinity students and the Connecticut community-at-large is encouraged to participate by registering a fundraising team of up to eight people, selecting a fundraising team or individual participant who will get credit for their donation, or contributing a general donation to the fund online.

“The Connecticut River is an amazingly beautiful natural resource and it’s very likely that the Trinity Rowing teams spend more time on the river than anyone else,” said Coach Kevin McDermott, who is in his eighth season as head coach of Trinity College Men’s rowing.

“Row for the River will help protect, preserve and beautify our home body of water. We’re excited to help keep the river that we love so much healthy and clean.”

The CFE supports fundraising events like Row for the River in a conservation effort to preserve the natural wildlife and vitality of the Connecticut River. The nonprofit also takes on initiatives like the Connecticut Clean Water Fund, which helps to stop gallons of raw sewage from being dumped in Connecticut rivers, streams, and Long Island Sound and helps restore the Sound’s dead zone and make waters safer.

Anyone interested in participating can find more information by searching for the event online. Prizes will be awarded to the top individual fundraiser and top fundraiser team by midnight on Oct. 1, so don’t hesitate to sign up!​

