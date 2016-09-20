Trinity Women’s Soccer Kicks ALS to the Curb

By Sarah Connors ’18

Last year, the Trinity College Women’s Soccer Team organized an Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis fundraiser walk in honor of Debbie Barrett. Barrett is the mother of Karyn Barrett ’15 who played on the Women’s Soccer team (TCWS). Barrett was the first ever TCWS member named an Academic All-American, receiving All-NESCAC honors in 2014 and was recognized as NESCAC and Bantam Player of the Week honors multiple times throughout her collegiate soccer career.

Karyn’s mother Debbie, a beloved member of the TCWS family, passed away from ALS during the summer of 2015. Doctors told the Barrett family that she would have two to five years to live, but lived only a little over seven months after her diagnosis. This disease is fast-acting and currently has no cure.

This year, TCWS is teaming up with the ALS Foundation and is raising money and participating in Hartford’s “Walk to Defeat ALS” on Sunday, Sept. 25. The team is organizing a raffle with prizes including a GoPro, FitBit, Giant’s tickets, and NYC weekend getaway. If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the raffle or joining the team for the walk please email maddie.snyder@trincoll.edu. All contributions will go to ALS Foundation in order benefit patients like Debbie Barrett, who have left their loved ones much too soon.