Field Hockey Cruising

RYAN MURPHY ’17

SPORTS EDITOR

The Field Hockey team won their fourth straight game on Saturday, Sep. 24, downing Colby in a NESCAC showdown. The Bantams dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to Williams on Sep. 10, but have since rattled off wins against No. 11 Wellesley, Hamilton, Keene State, and the aforementioned Colby Mules.

“We have been working so hard during practice and it’s really great to see the hard work pay off during games,” said midfielder Mia Olsen ’17 of the team’s early success. “The team has been meshing well together and it’s nice to have a supportive group of girls looking out for each other on and off the field.”

Last week, Kelcie Finn ’18 captured NESCAC Player of the Week honors as well as recognition from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as a Division III Honor Roll member for her performance against Wellesley. Finn scored four goals against Wellesley and Hamilton, all of which came with Trinity trailing in the second half. Her second goal against Wellesley was the game winner and her second against Hamilton sent the contest into overtime.

Finn kept the great play going against Colby, scoring the first Bantam goal eight minutes into the match, assisted by Chandler Solimine ’19. Twelve minutes later, Solimine added a goal of her own off a pass from Alison Slowe ’19. Before the end of the half, Solimine found Finn again for another goal, while also returning the favor to Slowe, who knocked in the fourth goal of the game.

Already up by a score of 4-1 in the second half, the Bantams added a security goal in the 65th minute, when Finn found Nicole Quinlan ’20 for the freshman’s first career goal. Goalkeeper Lori Berger ’18 saved five out of six shots on goal by the Mules in her third game of the year, allowing only one goal.

The Bantams look to extend their streak to seven games with three matches in the coming weeks, highlighted by a double-header this weekend. Connecticut College visits Robin Sheppard Field on Wednesday, Sep. 28, the fourth NESCAC matchup for the Bantams this season. The Bates Bobcats come to town on Saturday followed by the University of New England on Sunday.