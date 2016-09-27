Football Showcases Dominance in Season Opener

SAMANTHA BEATI ’17

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Trinity Football returned on Saturday, a day marked by excitement not just for Family Weekend, but also the new turf field that was redone in the offseason. The Bantams hosted the Bates College, who they had not played in three years, Bobcats on a very warm and sunny late September afternoon.

It was a slow start for the Bantams, who trailed in the beginning of the first quarter when Bates quarterback Sandy Plashkes ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. Soon afterwards, the Bant end zone for a touchdown. Soon afterwards, the Bantams’ Eric Sachse ’19 converted a field goal after an offsides call against Bates gave the kicker another chance at from five yards closer. This field goal proved to be the kindling the Bantam offense needed as the team proceeded to dominate every quarter thereafter, led by runs from Max Chipouras ’19 who had 144 total rushing yards in the game.

The next three touchdowns for the Bantams were scored by Darrien Myers ’17 who caught three beautiful passes from quarterback Sonny Puzzo ’18, including a 30-yarder during the third quarter. Myers was the first Bantam receiver since 2009 to score three receiving touchdowns in a single game. He also averaged 20 yards per attempt on six punt returns.

There was never any turning back for the Bantams, who continued to control the pace of the game on both offense and defense. Lucas Golon ’19 scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter with a one-yard run into the end zone. Less than a minute and a half later, he scored another touchdown on a 39-yard run. This would be the last scoring play of the day and further solidified an outstanding win by the Bantams.

The Bantams defense was stellar, shutting down the Bobcats’ offense by holding them to just 36 passing yards and allowing them to make just four out of 20 third down conversions. Liam Kenneally ’18 had 11 tackles (nine solo) as well as a sack. Henderson Watkins ’17 had 10 tackles with one tackle-for-loss. Co-Captain Spencer Donahue ’17 also forced a fumble and on the next play intercepted the ball, which he returned 88 yards to the one-yard line.

Trinity Head Coach Jeff Devaney said earlier in the week that “Bates is a very tough team to prepare for [because of their triple option offense]” but the Bantams certainly did their homework, securing the 38-7 win against the Bobcats. The win marked the 21st straight time that the Bantams won the season opener. Next Saturday, Oct. 1, the Bantams will visit the Williams College Ephs and look forward to extending their record in hopes of winning the coveted NESCAC Championship.