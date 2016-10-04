Bantam Artist of the Week: Morgan Hallows ’19

Erin Gannon ’19

A&E Editor

For any artist, the pieces they create often serve as a window through which they invite the rest of the world to view their reality. That sense of relativity and individual perspective are two components central to the work of this week’s Bantam Artist, Morgan Hallow ’19, whose portraits capture her unique interpretation of the people in her life.

A Charlotte, North Carolina native, Hallow at- tended St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, Delaware where her painting hobby was born and fostered. “I had a strong art program at my high school,” she said. “I just took classes for fun.”