Fall Fairs, Festivals, and Fun in the Hartford Area

Hope Gillian’ 18

Contributing Writer

There comes a time during the semester when all you want to do is escape campus for a few hours. Great news – there are some fun fall activities available to you in Hartford and the surrounding area. Two of the greatest and most anticipated events in the months of September and October are apple and pumpkin picking. Look no further than Rose’s Berry Farm in South Glastonbury, Conn. Being just a 25-minute drive from campus, Rose’s offers the best array of pumpkins, apples, and warm cider in the greater Hartford area. If you are looking to stay a bit closer to campus you can get most of the same products from the Old State House Farmers Market, minus the farm like atmosphere, every Tuesday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. right in downtown!

After you fill up on apple cider donuts at the Farmers Market feel free to stop by the Wadsworth Museum, located on Main Street and well known for Jack Pierson’s “OMG” installation above the front entrance. Currently, the Wadsworth is exhibiting “The Thrill of the Chase,” known to be “one of the most important private collections of photographs in the world,” as said on the museum’s website.

If you want to get outside, there are countless parks and hikes off the beaten path. One of these parks is Talcott Mountain State Park, the trail is around 2.5 miles and offers breathtaking views of the Connecticut landscape. Also in the park is the Heublein Tower, which is only open till Oct. 31, so enjoy the perfect fall climate while you can!

Night Fall is an annual festival in Elizabeth Park on Asylum Ave. It offers a selection of music and theater symbolizing the fall season. Market vendors, art creations, side shows, and food for purchase from various food trucks are exhibited at the event. The main performance begins at 6 p.m., but take advantage of the beautiful 102 acres of Elizabeth Park at 2 p.m. when the grounds open. Night Fall is on Oct. 8 only, so be sure to take advantage of the experience with the rest of the Hartford community.

Want to stay indoors on a brisk Saturday or Sunday? Check out August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson Oct. 13-Nov. 13 at the Hartford Stage Company! This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama tells the story of a sister and brother arguing over an heirloom left behind by their late father. Tickets are just $25 without a student discount, but be sure to call over the phone for the discounted ticket. The Piano Lesson is a great experience to have with a significant other or just your friends.

Last, but not least, you need to check out the Bakery at Belltown Hill Orchards where your fresh baked needs will be met. With an array of famous, irresistible donuts and caramel apples you will not be disappointed. Happy fall everyone, get out there and experience it.