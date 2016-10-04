Golf Team Clinches Berth in NESCAC Championships

EMILY CLIFFORD ’19

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

As the fall sports season comes to a close, the Trinity Men’s Golf team competed in a two-day tournament this weekend at Middlebury College. The top five seeds from each team played against other NESCAC opponents in hopes of securing a spot in the Conference Championship, which is held in the spring golf season. The top four teams at the end of this event receive an automatic bid.

With looming pressure of qualification, the Bantams preformed well this weekend. Saturday’s results put the men in second place out of nine teams, behind Williams College. The team’s second place finish was largely thanks to impressive individual performances by Jack Junge ’19 and Will Rosenfield ’19. Their results combined with their other teammates all contributed to the Bantams low combined score of 291.

On Sunday, the team started equally as strong; the Bantams beat the Williams team by one point with a combined score of 294. The two teams were tied for first place, so the tournament winner was determined by a tiebreaker, which compared the fifth man’s Sunday results. Unfortunately, Trinity lost the tiebreaker by one point, putting Williams in first place for this event. Their victory allots them the right to host the spring match.

Regardless of the tough loss, Trinity finished the weekend strong and their second place finish should not be discredited. The Men’s Golf team has a final match to conclude their fall season at The Ekwanok Tournament scheduled for Tuesday Oct. 11. The tournament does not have any effect on the spring standings, there is still a profound drive amongst the golf team to conclude their season victoriously.