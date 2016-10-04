Women’s Soccer Stays Hot With Win Against Bates

STEW WILLIAMS ’18

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Saturday brought about yet another win for Trinity College women’s soccer team with a 4-0 shutout over the Bates College Bobcats. With this win the Bantams (5-1-2) remain undefeated at home (4-0-1) while extending their win streak to 4 games. The Bobcats, on the other hand, drop to 2-6-1 on the season and record their third straight shutout loss in conference play.

The Bantams played masterfully from start to finish against the Bobcats on both sides of the ball. Bates was allowed only seven shots with just two on goal, along with a single corner kick. Trinity kept constant pressure on the opposing side of the field, peppering Bates’ goalie with a total of 24 shots (13 on goal). The onslaught began in the 25th minute of play off a corner kick served by tri-captain Kendra Lena ’17. The corner went to her fellow tri-captain Sheena Landy ’17 that she then headed to defender Sarah Connors ’18 who was positioned perfectly in front of the net and got the ball past Bates goalie Sarah McCarthy for her second goal of the season.

It took the Bantams only seven minutes to find the back of the net again in the 32nd minute with Grace Chalmers ’20 impressive first goal in a Trinity uniform. Taylor Kirchgessner ’19 delivered a beautiful pass to Chalmers who then dribbled around Bates’ McCarthy and gracefully chipped it in.

Trinity continued to score in the second half of play with senior Nicole Stauffer’s goal off an assist from captain Laura Nee ’17 in the 62nd minute of play to give the Bantams a 3-0 lead. With about 10 minutes left in the game Tori Dunn ’18 put the nail in the coffin with her first goal of the season from a pass from Chalmers, solidifying the 4-0 routing of the Bates College Bobcats. Goalie Julia Pitino ’18 recorded her 5th win of the season along with her 4th shutout, which has reduced her Goals Against Average (GAA) to an impressive 0.58.

The Bantams are looking strong going into the second half of their season. The team has been averaging exactly two goals per game, 14.6 shots per game with a 13.7% shot percentage, and a SOG percentage of 53.0%. They’ve also totaled 36 corner kicks on the season, which shows the team’s ability to get the ball down field and apply offensive pressure to their opponents.

Each of the 4 goals against Bates was also scored by four different teammates: one freshman, two juniors, and a senior. The wide array of talent and age as well as the team’s ability to share the ball makes them a cohesive unit and an offensive threat each time they take the field. As for defense, there’s no need to worry. Goalie Julia Pitino has been a stonewall in net so far this season with only one game in which the opposing team has scored more than 1 goal.

The Bantams will look to remain red hot as they hit the road and face a struggling Wesleyan team (2-3-3) on Wednesday Oct. 5.