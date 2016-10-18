Cross Country teams prepare for NESCAC Championship

MASON OSGOOD ’17

MANAGING EDITOR

The Trinity Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams have entered the last few weeks before the NESCAC Championships. Their most recent races, the New England Open Championships, and the Connecticut College Invitational have proved that both the men’s and women’s teams are ready to compete for the NESCAC league title.

The beginning of October brought New England Open’s on Oct. 8. The men’s team finished 27th, and 25th out of 34 NCAA Division III teams. The men competed in the championship race, a field that included Division I teams such as Brown University. Ace McAlister ’20 finished 25th with a time of 25:28 for the 8k distance. McAlister was 4th among NESCAC winners, proving that he can hold his own among the top men during the NESCAC Championship at the end of October. Second on the team for the men was Zach Joachim ’19 who placed 140th with a time of 26:56. The next weekend the men competed in the Connecticut College Invitational, a race only two weeks before the NESCAC Championships. Trinity placed ninth out of 20 teams, McAclister placing 11th, and Joachim placing 39th.

The women’s team, fresh off a second place finish at the Paul Short Invitational placed 32nd at the New England Open’s. Lauren Barrett ’19 was the top Trinity runner who finished in 143rd place. The Connecticut College Invitational was Caroline Sullivan’s ’19 first race since the beginning of the season. Sullivan had been out due to injury and came back to place first for the Trinity women’s team with an overall place of 33rd. Trinity beat out fellow NESCAC team Connecticut College, and was several places behind Tufts and Middlebury.

Both teams travel to Colby College on Oct. 29 for the NESCAC Championships. Both teams will look to place well among their most difficult competition yet.