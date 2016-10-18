Field Hockey Looks to Close Regular Season Strong

RYAN MURPHY ’17

SPORTS EDITOR

The field hockey team improved to 10-3 on the season after a 2-1 week, featuring wins against Springfield and Middlebury, and a tough loss against Tufts. The win against Springfield maintained the team’s perfect record against non-conference opponents.

Kelcie Finn ’18, Sydney Doolittle ’17, Chandler Solimine ’19, and Madison Thomas ’19 assisted or scored on all eight of Trinity’s goals in their 8-2 route of Springfield. The defense was just as good as the offense, anchored by Lori Berger ’18, who stopped five of seven shots on goal by the Spirit.

Berger outdid herself when Middlebury came to town on Saturday, logging her third shutout of the season in the 3-0 victory. Molly Reilly ’19 and Callyn Cass ’20 were also pivotal in the shutout performance, allowing only six shots on goal. Finn had another great game, scoring two goals and assisting on the other, which was knocked in by Solimine in the 11th minute. Nicole Quinlan ’20 added two assists of her own, and Mia Olsen ’17 assisted on Finn’s first goal. The victory was the first for the Bantams over the Panthers since 2010, an especially impressive feat considering Middlebury’s No. 4 national ranking.

The Bantams tried to carry the momentum to Sunday afternoon’s Senior Day but were slowed by the nationally ranked No. 5 Tufts Jumbos, whose four goals equaled the amount allowed by the Bantams in the previous six games combined. Finn tied the game at one apiece in the 13th minute, assisted by Quinlan and Allison Slowe ’19. However, the Jumbos bounced back, sneaking two goals past Berger in a two-minute span in the middle of the first half.

Slowe brought the Bantams back to within one in the 46th minute off a pass from Solimine, but the offense only managed one more shot on goal for the remainder of the game. Tufts added another goal in the 53rd minute to put them up 4-2, which was ultimately the final score.

The game marked the last home game for seniors Doolittle, Olsen, and Mackenzie Taskey, who will lead the Bantams into their final two regular season contests at Wesleyan on Oct. 19 and at Amherst on Oct. 26. These games will prove crucial as the Bantams are currently tied for third place in the NESCAC standings.