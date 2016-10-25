After Bowdoin Win, Football Prepares to Face Middlebury

STEW WILLIAMS ’18

STAFF WRITER

The Bantams’ rushing game led them to yet another victory over the Bowdoin Polar Bears, accumulating 246 rushing yards in the 38-7 win this Saturday. Trinity improves to 5-0 led by sophomore running backs Max Chipouras ’19 and Lucas Golon ’19 who led the team with a combined 196 total rushing yards, while Sonny Puzzo ’18 trotted into the end zone twice. The Bantams’ defense also played a key role in the victory, allowing only 58 yards on the ground and 158 through the air.

The Bantams took the opening drive and wasted no time, scoring first on an 11-play, 64-yard drive that was finished off by a six yard Chipouras run into the end zone to put the Bants up 7-0 early in the 1st quarter. After trading possessions, Trinity put together a 56-yard drive that was highlighted by a 33-yard pass from Puzzo to Bryan Vieira ’18 putting them at Bowdoin’s five yard line. Puzzo later punched one in from the one yard line to put the Bantams up 14-0.

Early in the 2nd quarter kicker Eric Sachse ’19 nailed a field goal from 40 yards out, increasing the lead to 17 points. The next Bowdoin possession was shutdown quickly with a three-and-out courtesy of the Trinity defense. The offense returned to the field and scored swiftly. They charged down the field for 65 yards in six plays and capped off the drive with a 19-yard Puzzo-to-Vieira touchdown pass. Before heading to the locker room at halftime the Bantams put up one more touchdown, which was a result of a 66-yard drive that ended with Puzzo scrambling for a three yard touchdown run to put the Bantams up 31-0.

Down 31-0, the Polar Bears came out of halftime with high energy. Upon receiving the 2nd half kickoff they marched down the field for 77 yards and a touchdown but it did not come easy. Bowdoin was forced to convert on a fourth down at midfield, which resulted in a 33-yard pass from Tim Drakeley to Liam Ford that put them deep into Trinity territory. Two plays later Drakeley hit Ejaaz Jiu in the back corner of the end zone for Jui’s first collegiate touchdown reception. Trinity finished off the game in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard touchdown reception from David Ryan ’19 to Will Connery ’20 to solidify the 38-7 victory.

The Bantams accumulated 456 yards of total offense, which is just below their season average of 482 yards. Chipouras handled much of the load in the 1st half with 84 yards on 17 carries while Golon accrued most of his yardage in the second half with 112 yards on 14 carries. However, Puzzo remained a key part of the Trinity offense this week by completing 10 of his 17 pass attempts for 181 yards and a touchdown through the air, along with 22-yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

The defense put on a clinic as well, allowing only 11 first downs, 58 yards on the ground, and tallying three sacks. Dan Negron ’20 and Jake Martilotti ’20 led the team with six tackles each, while eight others notched at least three tackles. Johnny Medina ’18 sealed the victory with an interception as time expired.

Averaging 37.4 points per game, Trinity’s explosive offense will try to continue its offensive dominance Saturday Oct. 29 against a tough undefeated Middlebury defense who has only allowed 15 points per game in five games. The upcoming home game will decide who will remain atop the division, and be the determining factor for Trinity’s chances of winning the conference title.