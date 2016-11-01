With Finn ’18 Hampered, Field Hockey Stunned at Home

JUSTIN FORTIER ’18

STAFF WRITER

The Bantams Oct. 29 matchup against the Williams College Ephs proved to be a riveting game, ultimately ending in heartbreak for the Trinity College Field Hockey team, with a glowing 2-4 illuminating the scoreboard at full time.

The Saturday afternoon game kicked off at 1 p.m., in moderate fall temperatures hovering in the low 50’s. A light breeze swept across the Robin Sheppard field from the south, sending fans back to their cars for a second layer before cheering through the rollercoaster of the NESCAC quarterfinal match.

Trinity opened up the scoring midway into the seventh minute of the first period. Kelcie Finn ’18 and Nicole Quinlan ’20 set up midfielder Allison Slowe ’19 in attacking range of the Williams net after a well-executed penalty corner. Slowe connected a powerful shot and snuck the ball past the Ephs senior goalie, Margaret Draper. The goal electrified the Trinity team; it began to feel like another routine match for the NESCAC number two ranked and eleventh nationally ranked Bantams.

Williams quickly proved they would not just be an easy opponent akin to how their fellow bottom of the NESCAC teams had been. Bates or Connecticut College were shut out 3-0 by the Bantams, but Williams’ Senior Tri-Captain Katie Gallop ended any Trinity dreams of an easy win with a sharp goal in the 16th minute for the Ephs.

Slowe and Finn teamed up once a again to notch Trinity’s second goal of the match with a decisive rebuttal in the 23rd minute, much to the delight of the home fans. The excitement was short-lived for the Bantams however, within five minutes Williams sent another shot past Lori Berger ’18 to set the score level at the end of the first half.

The second half brought a feverish intensity from both teams, logging seven shots each, but the Bantams were unable to convert. William’s Julia Cochran scored her second goal of the match with a crisp assist from Gallop in the 15th minute of the second period. Williams followed on with their fourth and final goal with under three minutes left on the clock. Senior tri-captain Rachel Brissette sunk the nail in the coffin of an assist from the Ephs’ Kit Rosen.

The Bantam’s NESCAC run has ended, and their National’s fate hangs in the balance of how the results come in after the conference tournaments. Trinity may still be selected as an at-large team to play in the DIII National Tournament.