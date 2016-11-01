Women’s Soccer Reaches Semis

RYAN MURPHY ’17

SPORTS EDITOR

The Women’s Soccer Team defeated the Tufts Jumbos in the NESCAC Quarterfinals on Saturday. Taylor Kirchgessner ’19 scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Laura Nee ’17 in the 55th minute. The Bantams had a few more chances to add to their lead in the second half, but the lone goal proved to be enough for the victory.

Despite losing Sarah Connors ’18 to injury, the defense played exceptionally well. Sheena Landy ’17, Alexa Barbaresi ’18, Kristina Caradonna ’18, and Kelly Lucas ’20 held the Jumbos to six shots on goal, all of which were saved by Julia Pitino ’18.

The Bantams will head to Williamstown this Saturday to take on the No. 1 seed Ephs in the Conference Semifinals at 11:30am. Williams edged Trinity in overtime in their Sep. 10 bout at Williamstown by the score of 2-1, so it is sure to be a close game.