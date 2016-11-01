XC Looks to Finish Strong at Regional Championship

MASON OSGOOD ’17

MANAGING EDITOR

The Trinity Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams have entered their championship season. After an off week before the NESCAC championships, they only have one meet left before the indoor track & field season begins.

Most recently was the NESCAC Championships hosted by Colby College on Oct. 29. On a cold and stormy day, the Bantams took a course they have not run on in several years. As with any cross-country race though the distance is the same, the courses vary from flat to hilly. Colby proved to be a much slower course than previous NESCAC races, with the top times slower than past years.

The men’s team placed 11th, with Zach Joachim ’19 placing 29th in a time of 26:54 for 8k. Second on the team was Ace McAlister ’20 in 39th place. Overall the men’s average time was 27:43. Luke Duros ’19, who was out due to injury all of his freshman season, finished third on the team in 73rd. Unfortunately the men’s team was missing Joe Ruggiero ’19 who has been out since earlier in the season.

The women’s team, who was coming off impressive finishes at the Paul Short Invitational and Open New England’s placed 10th overall in the NESCAC Championship. Once again Caroline Sullivan ’19 led the team with a time of 24:32 for 6k, good for 50th place. Second and third on the team were Lauren Barrett ’19, and Anna Barnes ’19 who came in 64th and 65th respectively. Right behind them was Brianna Daly ’19 and Grace Harrison ’20 who came in 70th and 74th respectively.

Both teams will travel on Nov. 12th to Westfield State to compete in the NCAA Division III Regional Championships, the last race before the NCAA Division III National Championships. Unlike the Colby College cross-country course, the Trinity Bantams are well versed on Westfield State’s course. It is also a course that traditionally brings PR’s and faster times. Look for Ace McAlister ’20 to potentially fight for a spot to go to NCAA Nationals on a individual level.