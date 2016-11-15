Habitat for Humanity Hosts 13th Annual Habitrot Event

Hope Gillan ’18

Staff Writer

Trinity College’s Habitat for Humanity is a satellite club of the well known volunteer organization, Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity is an international nonprofit organization founded in 1976. The Trinity chapter focuses their efforts on fundraising and volunteering to benefit the Hartford area. Club meetings are held every Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Community Service Office.

This past Sunday, Habitat held their annual “Habitrot for Humanity.” The fundraiser is a 5K Run/2K Walk and has just celebrated its 13th year. The event was held on the brand new Trinity track from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The purpose was to raise money to support the co-sponsorship of houses with the Hartford area Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat highlights the fact that it is not a giveaway program. Homeowners pay their own down payment and monthly mortgage, they also invest hundreds of hours of their own labor in addition to the tireless efforts of Habitat volunteers, in order to build their Habitat house. The “Habitrot” fundraiser was open to all Trinity students, as well as other members of the Trinity community. Individual registration was $15, but if you could assemble a team of five or more the price dropped to $10 per person. Overall, the run/walk seemed to be a success with upwards of 25 participants. Be sure to check out “Habitrot for Humanity” next year and lookout for other great events set up by Trinity’s Habitat for Humanity Club.