Pre-Law Society Sponsors Panel on Careers in Law

By Casey Quinn ’17

Contributing Writer

Trinity’s Pre-Law Society will be hosting an event on campus this coming Friday, Dec. 2 titled “Careers in Law: A Pre Law Society Speaker Series.” This event invites speakers from the legal and political career world onto Trinity’s campus to speak about their professional experiences, the path they took to attain their current employment, and any advice they have for students seeking a career in the law.

This Friday’s event presenters are Eleanor Michael, Deputy Counsel to the Governor of Connecticut, and Abigail Williamson, professor of Political Science and Public Policy and Law here at Trinity College.

Before assuming the role of Deputy Counsel to the Governor of Connecticut, Michael worked in policy analysis for the Connecticut State Democrats, as a Law Clerk to the U.S. District Court, as well as a number of other roles. She attended Wesleyan University where she received her B.A. in American Studies, and later pursued her J.D. at the University of Connecticut School of Law. On Friday she will be speaking about her current role as Deputy Legal Counsel, her experience in getting to this role, and any advice she has to students seeking a career in the policy and law world.

Professor Williamson has had extensive experience both internationally and domestically. Currently a professor of both Public Policy and Law and Political Science, she has a particular interest in immigration, and is currently writing a book that focuses on immigrant populations. Professor Williamson received her Bachelor’s Degree from Williams College and later pursued both a M.P.P. from Harvard Kennedy School, and her Ph.D. from Harvard University. On Dec. 2, Professor Williamson will be discussing the distinct career path she took, her interest in research, and advice to any students that may be interested in pursuing their M.P.P. versus a J.D.

The event will be held in Seabury N130 at 12:30 p.m. and pizza will be served.