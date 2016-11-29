Women’s Basketball Starts Solid

NATE CHOUKAS ’18

CONTRIBUTING WRTIER

Women’s basketball opened their season 1-1, finishing third in the Curry College Tip-Off Tournament. The Bantams, led by head coach Emily Garner in her first year, dropped their first game to the MIT Engineers 69-47, before defeating the Pine Manor Gators 71-46 in the consolation game.

Guard Rebecca Reifler ’19 set career highs offensively in both games, scoring 11 and 14 points respectively. Reifler also tallied eight rebounds against the Gators.

Despite strong performances from Reifler and forward Emily Llerena ’18, the Bantams were unable to overcome a 34-17 halftime deficit against MIT. The Engineers capitalized on 24 Bantam turnovers, scoring 20 points. While Trinity led in rebounds, MIT converted rebounds to points twice as often in the paint, 30-16.

Sunday’s contest was a different story, as Trinity cruised to victory against the Gators of Pine Manor. Offensively, the Bantams had a balanced attack shooting 43% from the field, and seven players scored at least six points. In addition to Reifler’s 14 points, the Bantams got nine points from Peace Kabari ’20, and eight each from Emily Peters ’20, Courtney Erickson ’19, and Erica Junquet ’19.

Trinity dominated the first quarter, outscoring Pine Manor 19-8. The Gators found some offense in the second quarter, scoring 15 points, but were unable to slow the Bantam attack, and Trinity led 39-23 at half.

Defensively, Trinity was solid, forcing 20 turnovers, which they converted into 25 points. The Bantams also dominated down low, holding the Gators to 12 points in the paint. Trinity built a comfortable 24-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, and held on easily.

Trinity continued their season Nov. 27 at St. Joseph (2-1) with a 63-49 victory.