W. Basketball Looks to Build on Four-Game Winning Streak

NATE CHOUKAS ’18

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Women’s basketball continued their 2016-17 campaign at Norwich University this weekend, claiming a title at the Ed Hockenbury Invitational for the second year in a row. Trinity defeated the Bridgewater State Bears 63-48 in the opening contest, before clipping the Norwich Cadets 56-50 in the final, moving to 4-1 on the season.

Center Courtney Erickson ’19 led the Bantams in both contests, dropping a career-high 20 points against the Bears and then 18 against the Cadets. Erickson went on to receive the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

In the first tilt, the Bantams shot an impressive 45% from the field, holding Bridgewater State to 35%. Rebecca Riefler ’19 and Erica Junquet ’19 added offense with 17 and 11 points respectively. At the half, Trinity found themselves tied 23-23 before rolling into the third quarter, where they outscored the Bears 23-12. The Bears rallied early in the fourth quarter cutting the lead to six, but the ensuing string of Trinity buckets stopped any sort of comeback.

In the championship contest, points were harder to come by, as both teams shot 35% from the field. While Norwich led in rebounds and scoring in the paint, the Bantams were able to capitalize on a multitude of Cadet turnovers, scoring 23 points. Captain Kaitlin Lewis ’17 had a great all-around performance, scoring 12 points with six rebounds and five assists, and Riefler added another 10 points.

Trailing 25-22 at halftime, Trinity continued its dominant third-quarter play, outscoring the Cadets 20-9, and taking a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter. The Cadets made a push late in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late, as Trinity held on for the championship.

The Bantams look to continue their four game winning streak as they host Coast Guard (2-4) and Salve Regina (1-6) this week.