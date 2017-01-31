Winter Break Sports Recap

IAN MCDONALD ’20 SPORTS EDITOR

School may have been out of session but the winter athletes certainly did not take a break like the rest of us. Women’s Squash ended the semester with a 6-0 record and returned with a 10-1, burdened by heartbreaking 5-4 loss at Penn. The Men’s team went into winter break with a 6-0 record as well and just like the women came out with one loss of 5-4 at Rochester. One of the most dominating performances out of the squash teams was Vanessa Raj ‘20. Last week Raj was 2-0 outscoring her opponents by a total of 37 points in her matches against Cornell and Yale. Men’s Swimming and Diving have also boasted an impressive 5-2 record since school was out of session, while the women’s team has continued to struggle going 3-7 over the break but the team hopes to turn things around in the end of the season with matches against Bowdoin and Wesleyan. Men’s swimmer Liam Egan ‘20 earned the NESCAC Swimmer of the Week during a quad meet at Bowdoin College. He shattered Trinity’s 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle and was a mere .09 away from breaking the 50-yard butterfly record. The Wrestling team went through some ups and downs over break but ended on a strong note with a 22-15 win over Western New England. The young guns on the Men’s Track and Field really shined in their opening meet at the Smith College Indoor Track and Field meet. Ace McAlister ‘20 won the mile with a time of 4:29.84 and was able to place fourth in the 3,000. Alex Tomcho ‘19 won the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Anna Barnes ‘19 obliterated the competition in the mile run finishing a whole 16 seconds in front of the nearest person.