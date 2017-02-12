Trinity Track and Field Off to a Strong Start in 2017

RYAN MURPHY ’17 SENIOR EDITOR

There is a renewed energy around the Trinity College Track and Field program in 2017, following the completion of a state of the art athletic complex. The features include a brand new track around Jessee/Miller Field, two shot put circles, two discus circles, a javelin runway, and new runways and sand pits for jumping as well. The Bantams will host their first meet on the new grounds on Apr. 21 and 22 in the Trinity College Invitational.

Trinity kicked off its 2017 indoor campaign at the Maroon & White Classic at Springfield College on Jan. 21. On the women’s side, Lauren Barrett ’19 took first in the 5000-meter run with a time of 19:23.09, edging her opponent by .21 seconds. Grace Harrison ’20 took third in the race. The 4×400-meter team – comprised of Katie Tonyai ’17, Anna Barnes ’19, Katie Lazur ’20, and Katie Marlow-Benedick ’20 – also took first place, defeating the Coast Guard’s A and B teams.

For the men, Jack McInnis ’19 took first in the 60-meter hurdles finishing in 8.61 seconds, with teammate Luke Mayer ’19 finishing .22 behind him in third. Joe Ruggiero ’19 was the other Bantam to capture first at the meet, finishing the 3,000-meter run in 8:59.70.

A week later, the Bantams were back at Springfield for the Massasoit Classic. The mile run team spearheaded the effort on the women’s side, sweeping the podium. Barrett took first in the race with a time of 5:26.89, followed by Briana Daley ’18 and Harrison. Barnes also captured her second first place finish in as many weeks, this time in a tremendous solo effort in the 1000-meter. She finished the race in 3:01.59, outpacing the second place finisher by more than 15 seconds. Caroline Sullivan ’19 also had an outstanding performance in the 3,000-meter, finishing more than 20 seconds ahead of second place with a time of 10:41.62.

The men weren’t able to capture any first place finishes at the meet, but still had several top three finishes. Samuel Oyebefun ’19 was edged by .003 seconds in the 60-yard sprint, taking second. Mayer improved on his third place finish in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in second. Third place finishes were turned in by Kyle Larsson ’18 in the 800-meter, Zachary Joachim ’19 in the 3,000-meter, and Corey Jean-Jacques ’18 in the shot put.

Barnes turned in another stellar performance at the Wesleyan Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4, winning the 800-meter race by more than eight seconds with a time of 2:18.23. Tonyai had a pair of third place finishes in the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes. Sullivan captured third in the mile-run, but none of the previous week’s top three ran the race at Wesleyan.

The men had a stronger showing at Wesleyan, headlined by first place finishes by Alex Tomcho ’19 in the 60-meter and Larsson in the 600-meter. Tomcho also took second place in the 200-meter, finishing just .08 seconds behind the winner. McInnis and Mayer also turned in two great performances, finishing first and second in the 60-meter hurdles. Mayer edged McInnis by .02 seconds in the prelims, but roles were reversed in the finals as McInnis posted a time of 8.67 and Mayer 8.69.

The Bantams continue their season this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at the BU Valentine Invitational at Boston University.