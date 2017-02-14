8th Annual Bantam Bazaar

Jenna Behan ’19

Staff Writer

Where will you be on Thursday? Why not the Bantam Bazaar? The charity event is taking place this Thursday, February 16th from 11am to 7pm in the Washington Room. The Bantam Bazaar is a community outreach event that started in 2010 in the wake of earthquakes in Haiti, and has raised nearly $8,000 over the past six years for various organizations in the area.

After speaking with a Habitat for Humanity representative, Maddie Farrar ’19, I learned the following information about the incredible event. The merchandise is comprised of donations from members of the Trinity community, including books, clothing, shoes, household items, appliances and more. It is open to anyone interested, and they will be accepting both Bantam Bucks and cash. This year, all of the proceeds will go to the Trinity Episcopal Church Refugee Resettlement Program, which will allow a refugee family to come live in the Hartford area this year. In past years, the event has raised funds for groups such as the Pakistan Youth Alliance, Oxfam America’s Typhoon Haiyan Relief and Recovery Fund and the Central Vermont Community Action Council. Each year, a group is chosen based on political or global needs. It is for a great cause, and you never know what you’ll find. Stop by before or after lunch and take a spin through the Bantam Bazaar to see if anything catches your eye!