Black History Month Recognized at Trinity

JOSEPH DIBACCO ’19

NEWS EDITOR

In recognition of Black History Month, various student-run organizations on campus are hosting a myriad of events including film screenings and panel discussions as a way of encouraging the spread of information and education about the history of African Americans and their contributions to our nation and many others across the globe. Helping to coordinate the activities are the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Office of Student Activities, Involvement, and Leadership.

Karla Spurlock-Evans, Dean of Multicultural Affairs, said that this year’s theme in the observance of Black History Month at Trinity is Breaking Boundaries as a way of celebrating the diverse history of the African American experience in America and other countries all over the world.

Kendall Mitchell ’17, cultural house coordinator for Umoja House and president of the Trinity College Black Women’s Organization is keying in on intersectionality among African Americans. This includes, but is not limited to, a black person as a member of the LGBTQ community or a black person who is a part of an immigrant family.

The first event celebrating Black History Month here on campus was held in the Washington Room on February 1st. Called the Liberation Celebration, it was a dinner that welcomed people to attend a commemoration of the freedom movements of people of African lineage.

Other events this past week began with What About a Head Wrap? at Umoja House on February 8th from 5 to 7 PM. On February 9th, Keyon Dooling was scheduled to give a talk in the Washington Room about overcoming adversity and making it to the NBA, but the lecture was postponed as a result of the snow storm. Dooling was selected 10th overall in the 2000 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. Playing professionally for 13 years, Dooling was a part of 7 different teams, including the Boston Celtics. Dooling is still involved in professional basketball, becoming a life coach in the NBA and NBA Development League after his playing days ended.

At the Cinestudio from February 10th to February 18th, there is going to be a screening of Fences, a movie directed by Denzel Washington, starring himself alongside Viola Davis, who plays his wife in the film. The movie was adapted from a 1983 play by August Wilson about an African American family in 1950s Pittsburgh. Fences was the sixth play in Wilson’s 10-part Pittsburgh Cycle, which was a series of 10 plays about the African American experience in America during the 20th century. Washington plays Troy Maxson, a former Negro League baseball player turned garbage truck driver doing whatever he can to support his family and steer his athletically gifted son in the right direction.

On February 23rd, MOCA (Men of Color Alliance) and TASA (Trinity African Students Association) are putting on an event called Minorities in STEM in Terrace Rooms B&C from 5 to 7 PM. On February 26th, a Black History Month Chapel Service will be held at 12:30 PM at the Trinity Chapel. Also on the 26th, the Umoja House is hosting an event called Black Womyn: Conversations with Lesbians of African Descent from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.