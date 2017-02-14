Men’s Hockey Sweeps Critical NESCAC Series

MEGHAN O’REILLY ’19 CONTRIBUTING WRITER

On Friday night the Trinity men’s hockey team faced off in a big tilt against the first place Colby College Mules. The Bantams got out to a quick lead less than five minutes in thank to a goal from Ryan Cole ’17. The remainder of the first period and all of the second were quiet, but an early third period goal from Colby tied things up, sending the game into overtime. Goalie Alex Morin ’18 turned away a plethora of Colby shots, totaling 31 saves on the night. In overtime, fellow junior Anthony Sabitsky ’18 fired a beauty past the Colby tender, sealing the game 2-1 for Trinity.

Saturday afternoon proved to be another exciting game for the Bants as they battled the Bowdoin Polar Bears. Sabitsky put Trinity on the board early in the first off a power play, followed by another power play goal in the second period from classmate Tyler Whitney ’18. Bowdoin tried to stage a comeback with a goal of their own in the second, but less than a minute later Whitney scored again, giving the Bantams a 3-1 lead. Trinity dominated the third period with scores from first-year Liam Feeney ’20, sophomore Ryan Pfeffer ’19, and Whitney, giving him a hat trick and the Bantams a 6-1 victory. The men improve to 13-6-3 and will play next at Wesleyan on Friday.