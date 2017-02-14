Men’s Squash Rolls Against Harvard and St. Lawrence

CAM CHOTTINER ’20 CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Coming off yet another NESCAC Championship, the #2 ranked Men’s Squash team turned in a pair of impressive wins over Harvard and St. Lawrence this past week. On Wednesday, the Bantams travelled to Murr Center Squash Courts in Boston to face the #1 ranked Harvard Crimson. In an instant classic, the Bantams defeated the Crimson 5-4, with Michael Craig ’19 winning the deciding match. The Bantam’s top four of Craig, Kush Kumar ’20, Rick Penders ’18, and Thoboki Mohohlo ’19, all got the job done. Harvard’s depth players proved tough, but James Evans ’18 won his match in the #8 position to remain unbeaten in his college career, giving Trinity the depth point to push them over the edge. After dropping his first two games, Evans had to come from behind and win the final three games of the match to keep his record intact. Patrick O’Sullivan ’20 described the match as “a great win that really builds confidence for Nationals back at Harvard.” He also claims “the team is in pole position to win the National Championship.” The team added some evidence to his claim on Saturday by dismantling the #5 ranked St. Lawrence Saints by a score of 8-1 on Senior Day. Trinity honored Afeeq Ismail, Nicholas Giacco, Zachary Bitan and Graham Dworkin, all ’17 before the match. The Bantams lost the #1 match as Mohamed El Gawarhy of the Saints defeated Kush Kumar ’20 in a thrilling five game match. The Bantams won the remainder of the matches, some in particularly thrilling fashion. Thoboki Mohohlo ’19 overcame a two game deficit to win his match in front of a large crowd watching in the Champion Courts. The Bantams now turn their attention to the CSA National Championships this coming weekend, hosted by Harvard. The #2 ranked Bantams have chance to bring yet another National Championship back to Hartford.