Women’s Hockey Loses to Amherst, Defeats Wesleyan

The Trinity Women’s Hockey team had a couple of exciting games this past week, as they hosted the Amherst Purple & White on Tuesday before travelling to play the Wesleyan Cardinals on Saturday. The Bantams (7-12-2 overall) split the two contests to remain in the thick of the NESCAC standings.

The game at home against Amherst proved to be a thrilling contest. While both squads had several opportunities early to break the scoreless tie, strong goalie play on both sides kept the contest even at 0 heading into the third period. Trinity’s Jess Thulin ’18 finished the evening with 26 saves in comparison to Amherst’s Sabrina Dobbins 17 rejections.

The best opportunity for Trinity came with 10:38 to go in the final period when Hannah Oganeku ’18 found Kelcie Finn ’18 up the ice to set up a one on one opportunity. However, Dobbins was able to read the play and deny Finn the goal.

The Purple and White finally drew first blood halfway through the third period, courtesy of a goal from Katelyn Pantera. At 15:13, Amherst managed to net another goal via rebound by Brenna Sullivan off the shot of Jaime McNamera to increase the lead to 2-0 and secure the win.

After a tough loss, the Bantams were able to bounce back on Saturday, defeating Wesleyan on the road by a score of 2-1. Trinity has now extended their unbeaten streak against the Cardinals to 20, which dates back to 2006 season opener.

Wesleyan’s only goal came early, as Cici Frattasio broke open the scoring less than a minute in to put the Cardinals on top 1-0. However, Trinity’s defense lead by goalie Sydney Belinskas ’18, who finished the day with 22 saves, fended off the Cardinal attack for the remainder of the game.

In the second period, Melissa Mafeo ’18 netted the Bantam’s first goal of the contest off assists from Kelcie Finn ’18 and Hannah Oganeku ’18 to level the game at 1 apiece. At the 13:58 mark, Finn managed to secure her second point of the contest, scoring what would be the game winner for Trinity.

Trinity looks to follow up their win on Saturday as they take on the Cardinals again at the Koeppel Center on Sunday.