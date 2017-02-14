Women’s Swimming & Diving Finishes 11th Overall, Accompanied by Lifetime Best Swims

JULIA KENNARD ’20 CONTRIBUTING WRITER

The 2016-2017 NESCAC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship this past weekend in Bowdoin College’s Greason Pool finished the Bantam’s season with a disheartening 11th place finish, only three points behind Colby College in 10th place. However, this meet was accompanied by lifetime best swims for many of the Bantam finalists over the weekend.

Three Bantam first years qualified for finals with Julia Albino ‘20 finishing 15th in the 50-yard butterfly, Audrey Ettinger ‘20 finishing 22nd in the 200 IM and setting a new school record twice in one day, and Maudi Guay ‘20 taking 24th place in the 50-yard backstroke after breaking her own personal record in the preliminaries with a time of 27.35. Brenna Weber ’17, Bantam’s senior co-captain, ended the meet with her lifetime best of 2:12.40 in the 200-yard butterfly and finished 22nd overall in the finals. Another Bantam rookie ended their season on a high note with Kristen Morissette ’20 swimming a lifetime best in two of her events, a 31.37 in the 50-yard backstroke and a 27.97 in the 50-yard freestyle on Friday.

Overall, while the finish was not as hoped for Trinity Women’s Swimming & Diving, many swimmers had a phenomenal meet and ended the season by swimming their personal bests for their careers.