“Series Of Unfortunate Events” Gets New Life on Netflix

AMANDA LUNDERGAN ’17

STAFF WRITER

The new Netflix original series “Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events,” based off of the 1999 book series written by Daniel Handler, shows the events that happen in the lives of three orphans. The series uniquely throws out the classic problem-resolution and presents a family who experiences one adversity after another. In an interview with Collider, Neil Patrick Harris attests that the Netflix rendition is “super faithful to the books.”

Lemony Snicket, played by Patrick Warburton, narrates each episode in a melancholy but not boring way while pointing out the hardships of the orphans. There is Violet Baudelaire, who is the eldest child and innovative to her core. Played by Malina Weissman, Violet is precise and practical, but not the most interesting character by any means. Klaus Baudelaire (Louis Hynes) is the second oldest child who has an undeniable love for books and intellect. Presley Smith plays the adorable baby Sunny Baudelaire, who Violet and Klaus protect at all costs. Although only an infant, Sunny gives her input on situations quite often; however, Violet and Klaus are the only ones who understand her as they sulk in their misery.

The show boasts an exceptional cast of celebrities, including appearances by Joan Cusack, Catherine O’Hara, and more. Will Arnett and Cobie Smulders join forces as the Baudelaire parents. Arnett and Smulders are a powerful dream-team who you are bound to idolize—although we do not find out what exactly they do just yet.

Like many Americans growing up in the early 2000s, I read the entire series, books 1-13 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Season 1 of the Netflix original takes the first four books and makes two episodes per book (hence the eight-episode season).

Contrary to what Neil Patrick Harris and Patrick Warburton tell you, I would recommend you not look away. It is a well written and gripping show, and if you were a fan of the books, you will absolutely love the series. It puts a modern twist on a nostalgic story that we all know and love in an extremely dark, yet funnier-than-expected television show. And, although it can be found in the children’s section of Netflix, it certainly entertains a much wider audience– especially those who have fond memories of Snicket’s original reads.