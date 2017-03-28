Austen Ballard ’17 Debuts Indie Music

Connecticut-based songwriter and performer Austen Ballard ’16 has released his first single, ‘Cumm Around?’ available now to stream on SoundCloud and download via Bandcamp. The 60s-tinged, guitar-based track showcases the tight songwriting and indie pop sensibilities characteristic of Ballard’s forthcoming debut full-length, “79 Vernon Street.” The record will be released on April 14th, with a launch event to be held at Trinity College’s The Mill the same night.

Austen Ballard is a lifelong musician who draws influence from artists as wide ranging as the Beatles, Kanye, and Grimes. Currently based in Connecticut, Austen is a recent graduate of Trinity College in Hartford, but was raised abroad as a “Diplobrat.” He has previously performed with bands in Hong Kong, his most recent foreign home, and produced “Small Rock’,” a documentary about the city’s music scene. Since returning to the US, Ballard has gigged with Hartford’s Lolita and New York’s Oh Oh Ecstasy and was heavily involved in running the Mill, the aforementioned venue and arts collective whose street address gives 79 Vernon Street its name.