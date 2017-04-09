Women’s Lacrosse Wins, Continues Hot Streak

TAYLOR KAY-GREEN ’19 STAFF WRITER

Trinity Women’s Lacrosse moves into April with an impressive 9-1 record. The team is on a 6 game winning streak, with recent wins over Stevens, Tufts, Wheaton, and Bowdoin. The Bantams will head to Connecticut College next Wednesday for another NESCAC conference battle. Currently, the team is ranked No. 6 in the nation.

On March 22, the Bantams won a relatively low-scoring game against Stevens, by a score of 6-5. After Karly Simpson ’17, Clare Lyne ’17, and Abby Mclnerney ’18 orchestrated two late first half goals, Trinity was up 4-2, and it looked like the Bantams would pull away with an easy win. However, Stevens fought back in the second half to close the gap, but was ultimately held to five goals by Trinity goaltender Zoe Furgeson ’18. Along with Furgeson, the stout Bantam defense, and excellent draw controlling kept the ball out of Trinity’s net.

Next, the Bantams matched up against the Tufts Jumbos on March 25 at home. In a hard fought battle, Trinity came out on top again with a 14-11 win. After the first half, the Bantams were down by one, but Grace O’Donnell’18, Mary French ’19, and others buckled down in the second half, outscoring Tufts 7-3. O’Donnell and French both scored three goals a piece en route to the eventual victory. Defensively, Ferguson made seven saves, while receiving support from defenseman Clara Nowlan ’18, who collected three ground balls.