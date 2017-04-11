Baseball Team Back on Track After 3-1 Week

JACK JUNGE ’19 CONTRIBUTING WRITER

A five-run eighth inning, highlighted by a two-run blast by junior 2B Cooper Mooney ‘18, led the Trinity College baseball team to a 9-2 victory over the Dean College Bulldogs on Wednesday evening at Murren Family Field at DiBenedetto Stadium. Following this game, the Bantams welcomed Colby to Hartford for a three game NESCAC series.

In game one, southpaw Erik Mohl ’18 pitched a complete game, only allowing 10 hits and walking two with two strikeouts, to lead the Trinity College Bantams to a 6-3 victory over the visiting Colby College Mules in NESCAC East Division baseball action. Trinity led the whole game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Both teams scored once in the second inning, and Colby added another run in the third on a lead off triple by OF Ryan Quinn and an RBI groundout by junior Matt Treveloni . Colby cut its deficit to one at 4-3 in the top of the fifth frame with three consecutive singles including the last by OF Ryder Arsenault ‘17 to drive home Treveloni. The Mules could not push a runner past first base over the final four innings, and the Bantam added insurance run in the sixth on an Alex Rodriguez ’20 stolen base and an overthrow at third and another in the seventh on a two-out, run-scoring single by 2B Cooper Mooney. Trinity finished the game with a 6-3 victory.